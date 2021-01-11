Published: 4:11 PM January 11, 2021

The driver of this BMW was caught doing 130mph through part of Cambridgeshire in thick fog. He had children in the car. - Credit: Cambs Police

A speeding motorist was stopped in thick fog on the A1M travelling at 130mph with young children in the car.

The BMW driver was pulled over on Saturday on the A1M in Cambridgeshire.

A police spokesman said the car was stopped at Sawtry after he had passed officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Herts Roads Policing Unit.

“The driver passed officers from our BCH Roads Policing Unit at speed,” said a police spokesman.

“He told officers that he thought it was acceptable to travel at 130mph in the fog with his young children in the car”

The spokesman added: “When stopped, the driver said he didn’t think his actions were that bad because he’s a ‘good driver’.

Police took this photo at the same time as stopping a driver on the A1M doing 130mph at Sawtry on Saturday. - Credit: Cambs Police

“Speeding is one of the #fatalfour causes of collisions on our roads and this outcome could have been a lot worse. “Drive with caution and to the road conditions - almost double the speed limit is unacceptable.”