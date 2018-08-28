Licensing Act 2003 Application for the New Premises Licence Application

Public Notice Archant

An application in respect of 18 Gaultree Square, Emneth,Wisbech,Norfolk PE14 8DD has been made to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk as follows:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Licensing Act 2003 Application for the New Premises Licence Application

An application in respect of 18 Gaultree Square, Emneth,Wisbech,Norfolk PE14 8DD has been made to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk as follows:

Proposed Licensable Activities:

The sale of alcohol by retail Monday to Saturday 08:00- 00:01

Provision of late night refreshment Monday to Saturday 23:00- 00:30

Regulated Entertainment Monday to Saturday 08:00- 00:01

The application can be viewed in the Licensing Public register (www.west-norfolk.gov.uk) using reference 18/01649/LA PRE or by arrangement with the Licensing Team at the Council’s Office, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn (telephone: (01553) 616200)).

Anyone wishing to object to this application should do so, in writing by the 16th January 2019 to Environmental Health - Licensing, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1 EQ.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application to which a maximum fine of £5000 is liable on summary conviction.

Applicant: Mr Lloyd Jeremy Groves Date: 19th December 2018