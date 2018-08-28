Advanced search

Licensing Act 2003 Application for the New Premises Licence Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 December 2018

An application in respect of 18 Gaultree Square, Emneth,Wisbech,Norfolk PE14 8DD has been made to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk as follows:

Proposed Licensable Activities:

The sale of alcohol by retail Monday to Saturday 08:00- 00:01

Provision of late night refreshment Monday to Saturday 23:00- 00:30

Regulated Entertainment Monday to Saturday 08:00- 00:01

The application can be viewed in the Licensing Public register (www.west-norfolk.gov.uk) using reference 18/01649/LA PRE or by arrangement with the Licensing Team at the Council’s Office, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn (telephone: (01553) 616200)).

Anyone wishing to object to this application should do so, in writing by the 16th January 2019 to Environmental Health - Licensing, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1 EQ.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application to which a maximum fine of £5000 is liable on summary conviction.

Applicant: Mr Lloyd Jeremy Groves Date: 19th December 2018

