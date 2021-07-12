Published: 11:07 AM July 12, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary wished the England team well, ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy last night. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

With millions transfixed on ‘It’s Coming Home’, Cambridgeshire police revealed 18 people were arrested overnight and definitely didn’t make it home.

The force said today the multiple arrests ranged from allegations of making threats to kill, dangerous driving, violent assaults, possessing offensive weapons to robbery and drink driving.

In a tongue in cheek post to their Facebook pages earlier, police had, politely, asked “if everyone could please refrain from committing any crime tonight between 8pm and 11pm, that'd be great”.

In a reminder of that post today, police noted that some criminals “must have refused to listen to our ‘Sterling’ advice yesterday”.

Members of the county have taken to social media, thanking the police for their ‘incredible’ efforts.

You may also want to watch:

One person said: “We rely on you to keep us safe, so thank you.”

Another added “Looking at the scenes from London and Wembley, 18 is a pretty low count.

“God knows how your counterparts there managed – Disgusting".

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have reminded the county that they have a web chat service where individuals can get a response in just 20 seconds.