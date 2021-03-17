Published: 4:50 PM March 17, 2021

The Allpress family in Chatteris have been reunited with photographs dating back to the 1930s unearthed by a bidder at auction. - Credit: Meriden Hutton

The family seen pictured in snaps dating back to the 1930s, which were unearthed at auction, have been reunited with their photographs.

Meriden Hutton purchased a large box of old photographs and postcards in an online auction at Cambridge when she discovered the old pictures.

“There must be hundreds of photos dated from 1930 onwards, with the majority of the photos dated in and around the 50s and they are all in pristine condition,” she said.

She noticed the name ‘Allpress’ appearing on the back of a lot of the photographs, as well as ‘Chatteris’ - she put two and two together and launched an appeal.

Taking to social media, Ms Hutton joined one of Chatteris’ local Facebook discussion groups in a bid to find the ‘Allpress’ family in the pictures.

She added: “There is also a large, glass framed old portrait photo of a soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment, formally known as the Tank Corps or Royal Tank Corps, from either very early WWII or just prior.

The Allpress family in Chatteris have been reunited with photographs dating back to the 1930s unearthed by a bidder at auction. - Credit: Meriden Hutton

“The photos all seem to be from the same family, ‘Allpress’, and quite a few have ‘Chatteris’ written on the back also.

“Old newspaper clippings in this box also suggest that these photos belong to a family originally from Chatteris.

“Although, this family and their children could be anywhere by now.

“All of the postcards are addressed to either a ‘Sara Allpress’ or ‘Caroline Allpress’.

“I can’t imagine that these photos were put to auction on purpose, as they are all in extremely good condition and there are so many of them.

“I would love to find the family who these photos rightfully belong to.”

After some hunting and lots of tagging of family and friends, Ms Hutton successfully located the family and immediately got in touch.

She added: “I have found the rightful owners and the photos will be reunited with them soon.

“I have actually managed to find the original owners of the photographs.

“The lady I am in contact with is called Marina Allpress and she is one of the commenters on the original post.”

Ms Hutton is now in the process of returning all of the photographs back to Marina following her substantial search on social media.