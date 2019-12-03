Advanced search

March Committee for Children's Charities raises more than £2,000 at coffee morning

PUBLISHED: 15:16 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 03 December 2019

The March Committee for Childrens Charities raised more than £2,000 at their annual Christmas coffee morning. Picture: Supplied/ARCHIVE

Archant

More than £2,000 was raised for charity at an annual Christmas coffee morning held at Doddington Village Hall.

The March Committee for Children's Charities holds the festive event each year and has given cash to charities such as Eddie's, Young People March and EACH.

The committee was set up by a group of ladies nearly 40 years ago and since then more than £100,000 has been handed over to good causes.

Samantha Triggs, chair, said: "We had 101 people through the door and raised £2,025.

"It was held last Thursday at Doddington Village Hall. We are a group of ladies that were set up in 1981, 38 years ago, we have raised over £100,000 in that time.

"Giving to local concerns, Eddies, YPM, CLIC, EACH to name a few.

The group's next event takes place on Saturday, February 29 and is in collaboration with Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 'Leap Year Ball' takes place at Doddington Village Hall and tickets are £25. All proceeds will be split between children's charities.

