Police seize 200 cannabis plants worth around £160,000 found in Fenland property
PUBLISHED: 14:49 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 30 September 2020
Cambs Cops
An investigation has been launched after police discovered around £160,000 worth of cannabis plants inside a Fenland property.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team raided the building at Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday, September 28.
Around 200 plants, including growing equipment, was seized on site at around 1pm a result of “proactive patrolling” by officers.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We discovered a whopping 200 cannabis plants in Christchurch, Fenland with a potential street value of up to £160k!
“Plants and equipment were seized; The cannabis was discovered at about 1pm on Monday, September 28; Job well done.
“The location was Sixteen Foot Bank, Christchurch, Wisbech.
“The cannabis was discovered as a result of proactive patrolling from the Rural Crime Action Team to identify potential grow areas in the county.
“No arrests were made but an investigation is ongoing.”
