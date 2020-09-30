Police seize 200 cannabis plants worth around £160,000 found in Fenland property

Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

An investigation has been launched after police discovered around £160,000 worth of cannabis plants inside a Fenland property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team raided the building at Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday, September 28.

Around 200 plants, including growing equipment, was seized on site at around 1pm a result of “proactive patrolling” by officers.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We discovered a whopping 200 cannabis plants in Christchurch, Fenland with a potential street value of up to £160k!

“Plants and equipment were seized; The cannabis was discovered at about 1pm on Monday, September 28; Job well done.

Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops

“The location was Sixteen Foot Bank, Christchurch, Wisbech.

“The cannabis was discovered as a result of proactive patrolling from the Rural Crime Action Team to identify potential grow areas in the county.

“No arrests were made but an investigation is ongoing.”

Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops Around �160,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in a property on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch on Monday September 28. Picture: Cambs Cops

You may also want to watch: