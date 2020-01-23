Packed calendar of events at Skylark Garden Centre - kicking off with 'Grow Your Own' workshop

The 'Grown Your Own' workshop is coming to Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington at the end of January. Picture: Supplied Supplied

It's the start of a busy event schedule for Skylark Garden Centre - kicking off with a 'Grow Your Own' workshop.

The first event takes place at the Wimblington venue on January 30 and will allow attendees to grow vegetables from seeds and take them home.

A spokesman said: "As well as the family events we run here we now have a great schedule of garden centre events over the next few months.

"Our next event will be our "Grow Your Own Workshop" where participants will learn hands on how to grow potatoes from seed, sow their own salad crops and take home pots of broad beans to nurture at home.

"It's an ideal first step for novice gardeners and those with little space in their gardens.

"Our horticultural expert will take you through step by step on how to grow your fruit and vegetables with little cost, time or knowledge."

The workshop runs from 11am and includes lunch and refreshments.

The next event is the Cup Cake Decoration Masterclass and will teach attendees how to create cupcake bouquets. It runs from February 26 to March 21.

June's event is the 'Butchery Experience' where attendees will enjoy a hands-on lesson in traditional butchery skills - taking home their own cut.

In July is the 'Terrarium Creation' event where attendees will build their own indoor, mini-landscaped garden - all materials and equipment supplied.