20Twenty Productions to perfom Class at March Town Hall

Fenland theatre group 20Twenty Academy will perform Class - a play about politics, populism and the 'ping' of a text message - at March Town Hall on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

Fenland theatre group 20Twenty Academy will perform Class - a play about politics, populism and the ‘ping’ of a text message - at March Town Hall this week.

The performances, which are part of National Theatre Connections – a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people – take place on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

Class is one of 10 new plays written especially for Connections by playwrights Ben Bailey Smith and Lajaune Lincoln.

Its school election time and while most of the school is busy enjoying their lunch break, deadlock is taking place amongst the members of the school council. Bitter rivalries, secret alliances and false promises are laid bare.

As a ruthless battle ensues, who will win and does anyone really care?

National Theatre Connections is one of the UK’s largest celebrations of youth theatre. Plays are commissioned for and about young people, from some of the best contemporary playwrights, and performed by schools and youth theatres all over the UK and Ireland.

Young people have the opportunity to get involved in all aspects of creating and staging the play both on and offstage, from set design to costume, lighting and stage management.

For further information, or if you are aged 14-19 and interested in joining 20Twenty Productions, contact 20Twenty Academy, 01354 652769, geri@20twentyproductions.co.uk

To find out more about National Theatre Connections visit nationaltheatre.org.uk/connections