News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Hundreds of half-term food hampers handed to Fenland families

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:25 AM May 19, 2021    Updated: 11:26 AM May 19, 2021
20Twenty Productions are coordinating half-term food hampers to be sent out to families across Fenland

20Twenty Productions are coordinating half-term food hampers to be sent out to families across Fenland during the school holidays. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions 

Hundreds of food hampers are being prepared by a March-based organisation in a bid to tackle half-term hunger across the region.  

20Twenty Productions are sending out pre-packed boxes, including ingredients and specially designed recipe books for cooking on a budget.  

Each parcel also includes vouchers for families in Fenland to purchase fresh fruit and veg from their local town markets at a discounted rate.  

Food being packed into bags at March Town Hall.

Food being packed into bags at March Town Hall. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions 

The hampers have been funded by ‘The Winter Food and Fuel Grant’ and the ‘Fenland and East Cambs Opportunity Area’ fund.  

Emma Oakley, programme co-ordinator, said “As well as providing food, it is really important that families receive information to help them to be more resilient in supporting themselves through these challenging times.” 

You may also want to watch:

Parcels have been made up by a team of volunteers who have helped collect food, put the hampers together and deliver them to families across the Fens. 

20Twenty Productions have also been delivering a cooking at home project with young people across the region.  

Tinned items being placed into half-term food hampers.

Tinned items being placed into half-term food hampers. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland
  2. 2 March nets £6.44m 'jackpot' grant to transform town
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to ‘talented’ father-of-three veteran killed in crash
  1. 4 Tandoori Nights get a whole lot better at restaurant
  2. 5 Fly tipped waste in Chatteris blights rural walk
  3. 6 Shocking video shows moment car bursts into flames along A47
  4. 7 ‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’
  5. 8 Police swoop on Chatteris housing estate following machete threat
  6. 9 Action this day as new alliance slashes £72k from councillors' allowance budget

Katherine Nightingale, director, said: “Over six weeks, the young people received the ingredients for six main meals and six desserts with recipe cards and some kitchen utensils.  

“So far, we have worked with 64 young people and we have funding to continue this project for the next 12 months thanks to the Fenland and East Cambs Opportunity Area.” 

One parent said: “Finn has loved the Cooking from Home six-week programme kindly provided by 20Twenty Productions.  

Finn enjoying one of his freshly-made meals.

Finn enjoying one of his freshly-made meals by 20Twenty Productions. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions 

“He has learnt how to read recipes and measurements, how to slice ingredients safely and how to stay focused and pay attention to each part of the recipes.   

“He has loved the whole process of adding ingredients together, creating something unique and most of all seeing the finished product. It's been great fun for the whole family.” 

Starting next week, 20Twenty Productions will be running a three-week programme for families to develop their cooking skills.  

This will take place at March Town Hall where at least one adult and up to two children will prepare a main meal and dessert for all their family to take home that evening.  

More of 20Twenty Productions' half-term hampers. 

More of 20Twenty Productions' half-term hampers. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions 

This is funded by Cambridgeshire Skills and delivered by qualified chef Sally Louth. 

“These programmes compliment the other great work that is being done across the district including, the new Community Fridge based at FACT, the hot meals provided by Chat-Tea and the food made available at the REMO Eco-Superstore in Wisbech,” added Mrs Nightingale. 

Food
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wendy Cole, murder victim

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Murder suspect is victim's son

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The man died on Sunday (May 16) after his Mercedes-Benz car overturned into a ditch on the A16 southbound at Newborough

Emergency Services

Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus