Breaking

'We lost our heartbeat today': 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK Archant

There has been an outpouring of grief in March for a "beautiful person inside and out" after Geri Crooke from 20Twenty Productions died in a crash near Coates yesterday (June 17).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

The 29-year-old of Crescent Road, Whittlesey, was driving a red Mini 1 along March Road at about 8.15am yesterday (June 17) when she left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Police said she was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but sadly died later in the day due to her injuries.

Dozens of tributes have been paid on social media, including a heartfelt post on the 20Twenty Productions Facebook page.

Geri was academy manager of all of the 20Twenty Academy youth theatres and youth volunteering programs, as well as mentoring apprentices.

Katherine Nightingale, creative director, invited people to join them at 5pm tonight at March Town Hall to celebrate Geri's life.

She said: "To all our wonderful friends, we lost our heartbeat today. Our beautiful Geri was taken from us.

"We are all in shock and disbelief. Geri is loved by so many and will be in our hearts for ever and ever.

You may also want to watch:

"This is the hardest Facebook post I've ever had to write. Tomorrow (TUES) 5pm at the Town Hall please join us to cry, to laugh and to share."

Another member of 20Twenty commented: "I will miss her so very much she was a lovely young lady whom I'm glad to have had the pleasure of knowing and working with it won't be the same at 20twenty without her.

"I will never forget her smiley face and her enthusiasm. RIP lovely lady."

While quite simply, someone else added: "She was a beautiful person inside and out, it was a pleasure to have known her."

Talented Geri had a BA degree in performing arts and was studying for a postgraduate certificate in applied theatre with young people.

She was also a theatre maker and a director for the Connections Festival youth theatre group.

20Twenty works through arts, culture, heritage and social action to inspire young people.

A post on their website read: "Geri has delivered our LAMDA courses and has a 100 per cent record of merits and distinctions."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Mini prior to the collision should call police on 101 quoting incident 97 of June 17.