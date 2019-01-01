Rikki Neave: 25 years after his murder police tell his mother Ruth they remain 'committed and determined' to find his killer

Ruth Neave continues to campaign to find the killer of her son Rikki. His was murdered 25 years ago in Peterborough. On his birthday (right) she visits his grave in private to remember with fondness his short life. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

The police chief who ordered a cold case review of the murder of Rikki Neave has the told the mother of the six year-old victim of his determination to find the killer.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood told Mrs Neave and her husband Gary on the 25th anniversary of Rikki's death: "I know today is an important date for you both and I can't even begin to imagine how you both must feel."

He promised: "Please be absolutely assured we continue to support the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) review and appeals team with questions and queries.

"We want them to have the very best opportunity to look at everything objectively as we did when we opened this case, so that they can make an informed decision on all the information."

Under the victim's right of review, the CPS has spent since June of last year going back through the case following the decision not to prosecute the man they had arrested in connection with the murder.

That review is ongoing and Mrs Neave - and her husband Gary who has spearheaded the campaign to find Rikki's killer - are expecting to hear any day of the outcome.

Assistant chief constable Fullwood told Ruth: "I do completely understand your frustrations.

"Likewise I know the team in London are the most experienced CPS professionals and they will look at everything in absolute detail before they make a final decision.

"We remain committed and determined as ever to bring those responsible for Rikki's murder to justice, I am hopeful we will hear from the CPS soon."

Assistant chief constable Fullwood, who previously headed the major crimes unit before promotion to the joint protective services for Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies, has assured them the CPS review is very much active.

He described one press report quoting a CPS official of shelving the case as "creative writing by the paper which sometimes misses out key facts".

CPS lawyers assured Mrs Neave the review "is still ongoing" and confirmed further DNA work they had commissioned had been received.

"Rest assured that all concerned continue to work on this case tirelessly in the hope that a final decision can be communicated to you as soon as possible," Mrs Neave was told recently by the CPS.

Rikki disappeared on Monday November 28 1994 after leaving for school. The next day his naked body was found in a wooded area near his home on the Welland estate, Peterborough.