An actor from March is celebrating 25 years of travelling to King’s Lynn to perform.

John West celebrates this milestone with a role in King’s Lynn Players first post Covid musical.

He will appear in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard being staged from May 18-21 at The Guildhall of St George, Kings Lynn

He said “it’s always a real honour to perform with the Players and I have travelled over for almost a quarter of a century.

“Where has the time gone? I have been lucky enough to play a variety of roles including one of my favourites, Tom Oakley, in the sell-out production of the classic play Goodnight Mr Tom”

Director Sharon Fox added “John brings a wealth of experience to the stage and there is a loyal fan base who travel over from March to support him.

“We hope the same will happen this time with John playing a variety of parts including the gentleman’s outfitter Manfred in the big company number “The Lady’s Paying”

Both Haunting and desperately sad, Sunset Boulevard revolves around the former star of the silent screen era, Norma Desmond.

Ageing and largely forgotten, she lives in her dilapidated Hollywood mansion with her butler and chauffeur Max.

Lost in her memories, she is stirred into action when struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, suddenly enters her home and her life. Featuring showstoppers ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’ and the title track ‘Sunset Boulevard’ this is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best scores and is a first for West Norfolk.

Tickets are available now from the Alive Leisure Corn Exchange Box Office on 01553 764864.