Fundraiser in memory of Benwick teenager Tom Chesser raises more than £3,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance charity

11 November, 2019 - 17:13
The fundraising event in memory of Tom Chesser (pictured left), who died in a motorcycle accident in Bewick earlier this year, raised £3,050 for Magpas Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied/Antonia Brickell

Supplied/Antonia Brickell

More than £3,000 was raised for charity in memory of much-loved Benwick teenager Tom Chesser.

Seventeen-year-old Tom was killed in a motorcycle accident on August 14 near to his home.

The Magpas Air Ambulance was dispatched on the day of the crash, but sadly Tom suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Following the family's tragic loss, a collection was made at Tom's funeral for Magpas, along with an online crowdfunding page set up by a friend.

Recently, Tom's mother Rachel, together with nine friends and family members, visited the Magpas Air Ambulance Operations Base to present a cheque.

Rachel, who presented the £3,051 cheque, said: "On behalf of close friends and family, we want to say thank you.

"We are overwhelmed by people's generosity and their kind messages of love and support.

"Tom was clearly well known and much loved. He also really cared about his family and friends.

"He had an endless amount of energy, a love of music, a passion for life and a smile that could light up a room.

"Tom was always busy; he was in the cadets, the Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band, he attended The Greater Peterborough UTC and also had an apprenticeship with Peter Brotherhood.

"He had so many plans and a great future ahead of him.

"It's fair to say that Tom has left a footprint on everyone's hearts and he will be remembered forever by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"He was taken too soon and will be loved always."

Rachel added: "We are also extremely grateful to the Thomas Deacon Education Trust Catering Team, The Five Alls of Benwick, staff of The Greater Peterborough UTC, as well as staff of Peter Brotherhood.

"On behalf of everyone who kindly donated, we hope that this money will help to keep the wonderful Magpas Air Ambulance team up in the air."

Antonia Brickell of Magpas said: "We would like to thank Rachel and all those involved in raising such a generous and heartfelt donation.

"Our thoughts are with Rachel, at this time, as well as with all those who were also close to Tom."

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man snatches one-year-old son from ex-partner before crashing into wall with baby unrestrained on his lap

Matthew Duffy (pictured) kidnapped his own son from his ex-partner before crashing into a wall and another vehicle with the baby unrestrained on his lap. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops/Google Maps

Driver cut out of car after crashing into ditch in Doddington

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after they crashed into a ditch in Wimblington Road, Doddington. The crash happened near to the turning into Beech Avenue at 10.38am on Friday November 8. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

March falls silent as hundreds pay their respect in act of remembrance at war memorial

2019 March remembers: Hundreds join remembrance day parade in March and observe two minute silence in poignant moment at the war memorial. Picture; JEM BULBROOK

