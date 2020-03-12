Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Unit C4, March Enterprise Park, 33 Thorby Avenue, March, Cambs, PE15 OAZ I give notice that Stuart Harris is applying to Fenland District Council for Planning Permission to Change of use of existing business unit (B1, B2 & B8 to fintness and kickboxing facility (D2) For planning permission to: Drainage Attenuation Pond and Associated Infrastructure, to the South of Brampton Road Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire PE15 8NQ by 12-03-2020. Signed on behalf of 4Fitness Date: 12-03-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the council to refuse to grant planning permission for proposed commercial development and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure any representations made by the owner* or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity.