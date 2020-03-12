Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 13:04 21 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at Unit C4, March Enterprise Park, 33 Thorby Avenue, March, Cambs, PE15 OAZ I give notice that Stuart Harris is applying to Fenland District Council for Planning Permission to Change of use of existing business unit (B1, B2 & B8 to fintness and kickboxing facility (D2) For planning permission to: Drainage Attenuation Pond and Associated Infrastructure, to the South of Brampton Road Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire PE15 8NQ by 12-03-2020.

Signed on behalf of 4Fitness

Date: 12-03-2020

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION Proposed development at Unit C4, March Enterprise Park, 33 Thorby Avenue, March, Cambs, PE15 OAZ I give notice that Stuart Harris is applying to Fenland District Council for Planning Permission to Change of use of existing business unit (B1, B2 & B8 to fintness and kickboxing facility (D2) For planning permission to: Drainage Attenuation Pond and Associated Infrastructure, to the South of Brampton Road Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire PE15 8NQ by 12-03-2020.

Signed on behalf of 4Fitness

You may also want to watch:

Date: 12-03-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the council to refuse to grant planning permission for proposed commercial development and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure any representations made by the owner* or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity.

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Latest from the Cambs Times

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Coronavirus: Coping without sport, a call to arms

A quiet country lane in Somerset

Residents urged to keep their distance by Fenland Council amid coronavirus pandemic

The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech will abide by the new distancing measures enforced by Fenland District Council. Picture: FDC

Coronavirus: Two deaths confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn

Two reported cases of coronavirus among prison officers at Whitemoor, March.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice
Drive 24