Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

They call it 'intelligence from the public' but in reality it means neighbours calling time on drug activity in their communities.

Fenland policey executed a 3rd warrant within 48hours: a drugs warrant took place in CHATTERIS. Investigation is ongoing for the offence onpPossession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B drug. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Fenland Police recognise the importance of this source of vital information - and in 48 hours executed three warrants in pursuit of drugs.

In March they praised their neighbourhood policing team who they said "strikes again". This time police said they put together a warrant that was executed with two hours following "intelligence from members of the public".

Two men were arrested for possession to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

"Please continue to help us keep your community safe," said a police spokesman.

Following intelligence from members of the public, two males were arrested in March for possession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B drugs. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

The third warrant within the 48 hour window was in Chatteris on Saturday.

Neighbourhood police team raided a house in the town and seized a large quantity of drugs.

"An investigation is ongoing for the offence of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs," said the spokesman.

