Natalie Blandford-Heaney (pictured) was diagnosed with stage four incurable cancer in September 2021. Her biggest dream is to see West Ham United play. - Credit: Family

A fundraiser set up to help a woman’s dreams come true has raised over £4,000 in a week.

Anne Hunt started the fundraiser on January 18 for her cousin, 39-year-old Natalie Blandford-Heaney who was diagnosed with a stage four incurable cancer called carcinoma of the sinus in September 2021.

Essex born Natalie, who is obsessed with football and sports, now lives in Upwell with her mum, Gill, and is a huge West Ham United fan.

Her biggest dream is to see her team play, but due to her immune system being compromised, she can’t sit in the stands with the rest of the fans and would need to go in a slightly more isolated box.

Natalie was undergoing treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for the tumour in her mouth, sinus, eye and nose. She’s just recently stopped this though.

“Nat had a horrendous year last year,” said Anne.

“She started getting toothache in January 2021 and at that point she couldn’t get an appointment at the dentist so the doctor just kept giving her antibiotics and painkillers.

“She finally got to see a dentist in June. He took x-rays and said she needed four teeth out which happened later that month.”

That’s the first time Natalie’s tumour could be seen, but the dentist didn’t notice it.

“In September, she got a call to see a specialist in Portsmouth who told her she had cancer,” said Anne.

“It was only when we went to the oncologists that Nat was told she had the tumour in more than once place.

“They decided they couldn’t attempt to cut it out as it would be too dangerous and Nat would potentially lose her eye, nose and upper palate.”

Natalie Blandford-Heaney (pictured) married her partner of 13 years, Connie, in December 2021. - Credit: Family

Since her diagnosis, Natalie has so far made the wish of marrying her partner of 13 years, Connie, come true after they brought their wedding forward in December 2021.

Next up on her list is watching West Ham United.

“Gill and I have been contacting charities to see if they could help but it’s surprising how few there are to help adults wishes come true,” said Anne.

So far, the GoFundMe page set up for Natalie has raised £4,035 – the target was £3,000.

Even though the fundraiser has reached the family’s target, they say that any further donations will help to tick off other things Natalie has on her wish list.

You can donate to Natalie's dreams online.

