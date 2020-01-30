'The worst road in the Fens': Man counts 45 potholes on Chatteris weekend walk

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied Supplied

A man would like to name a pothole-riddled road the "worse in the Fens" after counting more than 40 holes on a weekend walk.

Ed Beswick was walking down Stocking Drove in Chatteris with his 12-year-old when they decided to record the amount of damage in the road.

Mr Beswick has previously had to fight a battle with the council to claim damage costs after his car was damaged on the road in winter 2017.

He said: "Can I nominate Stocking Drove as the worst road in the Fens? I walked it with my 12-year-old last weekend, we counted 45 potholes in a mile and a half.

"I've had three punctures this year and one damaged tyre due to dirt on the road after harvesting, costing £400 so far.

"A mate came down on Monday night (January 27) in his mini. In the rain, all potholes just looked like puddles.

"The potholes ripped his tyre and his car had to be towed home.

"My neighbour said that lorries from Lees packing plant should be going the backway, but they are always down the road. It's getting destroyed."

The council has been contacted for a comment.