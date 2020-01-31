Repairs to be carried out soon on the pothole riddled road branded "the worst in the Fens'

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied Supplied

Highways officials have ordered "the necessary repair work" to a pothole-riddled road branded the "worst in the Fens".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

More than 40 potholes were counted on a weekend walk by a local resident.

Ed Beswick was walking down Stocking Drove in Chatteris with his 12-year-old when they decided to record the amount of damage in the road.

Mr Beswick has previously had to fight a battle with the county council to claim damage costs after his car was damaged on the road in winter 2017.

He said: "Can I nominate Stocking Drove as the worst road in the Fens? I walked it with my 12-year-old last weekend, we counted 45 potholes in a mile and a half.

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

"I've had three punctures this year and one damaged tyre due to dirt on the road after harvesting, costing £400 so far.

"A mate came down on Monday night (January 27) in his mini. In the rain, all potholes just looked like puddles."

A county council spokesman said: "We received reports of some potholes on Stocking Drove in Chatteris last week (Jan 25).

"The highways officer has inspected the road and ordered the necessary repair work. These haven't been marked as the road was too wet during the visit.

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Ed Beswick Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Ed Beswick

"However, the potholes have been recorded and the work will be carried out shortly."

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch: