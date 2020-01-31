Advanced search

Repairs to be carried out soon on the pothole riddled road branded "the worst in the Fens'

PUBLISHED: 17:01 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 31 January 2020

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

Supplied

Highways officials have ordered "the necessary repair work" to a pothole-riddled road branded the "worst in the Fens".

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

More than 40 potholes were counted on a weekend walk by a local resident.

Ed Beswick was walking down Stocking Drove in Chatteris with his 12-year-old when they decided to record the amount of damage in the road.

Mr Beswick has previously had to fight a battle with the county council to claim damage costs after his car was damaged on the road in winter 2017.

He said: "Can I nominate Stocking Drove as the worst road in the Fens? I walked it with my 12-year-old last weekend, we counted 45 potholes in a mile and a half.

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: SuppliedFenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

"I've had three punctures this year and one damaged tyre due to dirt on the road after harvesting, costing £400 so far.

"A mate came down on Monday night (January 27) in his mini. In the rain, all potholes just looked like puddles."

A county council spokesman said: "We received reports of some potholes on Stocking Drove in Chatteris last week (Jan 25).

"The highways officer has inspected the road and ordered the necessary repair work. These haven't been marked as the road was too wet during the visit.

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Ed BeswickFenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Ed Beswick

"However, the potholes have been recorded and the work will be carried out shortly."

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied Fenland man Ed Beswick has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chinese take-over of Wisbech Grammar School will see ‘brand’ expand into mainland China with kindergartens, schools and learning centres

Chris Staley (right) the head of Wisbech Grammar School has unveiled proposals that will see the school move to new governance with Chinese backed Access Education running the school whilst the trustees form a new charity to look after the school and buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

Repairs to be carried out soon on the pothole riddled road branded “the worst in the Fens’

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

First look at family home in March that will replace fire-ravaged Church Street house

The house in Church Street that was built in 1901 was completely destroyed by the fire in April 2019. Proposals submitted by the Harpham family to rebuild the house were approved at the planning committee. Here is what it will look like when rebuilt. Picture: MORTON AND HALL

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes the train to Sunderland, prepares for Downing Street party and ready to toast departure from Europe

Steve Barclay farewell speech to his department colleagues. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/TWITTER

Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS
Drive 24