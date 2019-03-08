Travellers move on from Chatteris car park after a stay that lasted just 48 hours

Furrowfields car park, Chatteris, today (Fri) at 10am. It shows a number of travellers who had parked up on Wednesday and occupying part of the site. By lunchtime today, says Fenlanc Council, they had left. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY Archant

A group of travellers who pitched up at a public car park in Chatteris two days ago are already on their way.

Residents expressed concern to find unexpected guests occupying part of the Furrowfields car park. In other parts of Cambridgeshire there has been a spate of unauthorised travellers using public car parks and spaces.

However those in Chatteris have now moved on - after a stay that lasted just 48 hours.

"The caravans have just left," said a spokesman for Fenland District Council.

"We have been in negotiations with the people involved since they arrived on Wednesday. The cleansing team will be clearing the site later today."

Neighbouring East Cambs Council revealed earlier in the week that a group of about 10 travellers' and their vans had moved on from the Clay Street car park at Soham.

The travellers spent almost a week in the town.

Earlier this week, however, the council tweeted they were able to gain access to begin cleaning the site.

"We are aware that the unauthorised encampment at Clay Street in Soham has now left the area," the council tweeted.