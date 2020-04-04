TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015. NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at 5 & 6 Norfolk Street, Wisbech, PE13 2LD I give notice that Colin Hawes is applying to the Fenland District Council for planning permission to Re-development of outbuildings rear of 6 Norfolk St. To form 2 x 2 bedroom maisonettes and store rear of 5 Norfolk St to form 3 x 1 bedroom flats. Any owner* of the land who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ. By 28th April 2020 Signed Colin Hawes Date 4th April 2020

Statement of owners’ rights

The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the Council to refuse to grant planning permission for proposed commercial development and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure, any representations made by the owner* or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity.

* “owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years.