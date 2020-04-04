Advanced search

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015. NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 11:44 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 09 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at 5 & 6 Norfolk Street, Wisbech, PE13 2LD I give notice that Colin Hawes is applying to the Fenland District Council for planning permission to Re-development of outbuildings rear of 6 Norfolk St. To form 2 x 2 bedroom maisonettes and store rear of 5 Norfolk St to form 3 x 1 bedroom flats.

Any owner* of the land who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ.

By 28th April 2020

Signed Colin Hawes

Date 4th April 2020

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at 5 & 6 Norfolk Street, Wisbech, PE13 2LD I give notice that Colin Hawes is applying to the Fenland District Council for planning permission to Re-development of outbuildings rear of 6 Norfolk St. To form 2 x 2 bedroom maisonettes and store rear of 5 Norfolk St to form 3 x 1 bedroom flats.

Any owner* of the land who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council for the attention of the Development Control Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ.

You may also want to watch:

By 28th April 2020

Signed Colin Hawes

Date 4th April 2020

Statement of owners’ rights

The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the Council to refuse to grant planning permission for proposed commercial development and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure, any representations made by the owner* or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity.

* “owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was three times the limit

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was arrested for being three times the limit. Pictured: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Police officers go viral after releasing ‘something to make you smile’ TikTok dance video

Police officers in Peterborough dancing in a viral TikTok challenge. Picture: Facebook/Policing Peterborough

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital thanked for hard work during coronavirus pandemic by Sir Andy Murray

Sir Andy Murray thanked staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic through a video message. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wisbech incinerator consulation to continue despite coronavirus lockdown

The proposed incinerator will be located at Algores Way in Wisbech. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP
Drive 24