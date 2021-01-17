News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Nitrous oxide canisters no laughing matter say Fenland police

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:31 PM January 17, 2021   
Empty nitrous oxide canisters - commonly known as laughing gas - found in Chatteris today

Empty nitrous oxide canisters - commonly known as laughing gas - found in Chatteris today. Police removed more than 500 empty canisters. - Credit: Cambs Police

More than 500 empty canisters of nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas – were picked up by police in Chatteris. 

“Neighbourhood officers, whilst dealing with another incident in Chatteris this afternoon, have located a large number of discarded canisters” said a statement on their Policing Fenland Facebook page.  

Two industrial cylinders and balloons.  

“We have now removed over 500 empty canisters from the area in one go,” said the statement. 

“As of 2016, nitrous oxide is covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act and is illegal to supply for its psychoactive effect.  

You may also want to watch:

“Those found convicted of breaking this law can face jail time of up to seven years and unlimited fines.” 


500 empty canisters of nitrous oxide found in Chatteris are no laughing matter say police

500 empty canisters of nitrous oxide found in Chatteris are no laughing matter say police - Credit: Police

The statement added: “The inhalation of nitrous oxide is extremely dangerous and can result in death. Is the risk worth it?” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner's desperate plea - and £500 reward - to find missing dog
  2. 2 MP visits hospital about to become centre of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
  3. 3 Transgender rapist - with anatomy of a man- jailed for 15 years
  1. 4 'Big red key' used by cops in dawn raid on suspected drug dealers
  2. 5 Ditch crash victim seriously injured
  3. 6 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
  4. 7 Homes 'siloed on edge of village like old-style council estate'
  5. 8 Dad of two killed on Fen road
  6. 9 'Small number of Covid-19 deaths' at care home
  7. 10 Pedestrian dies at scene of crash

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas, often used by dentists as a sedative and anaesthetic agent.  

It is what is described as a depressant drug, which slows down the body.  

When it is inhaled it can make people feel happy, relaxed and giggly, hence the name ‘laughing gas’. It can be responsible for dizziness and in some cases hallucinations.  

Emergency Services
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exclusive

Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Fenland District Council | Special Report

It took 10 years but historic consent signed off for 1,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Tributes to 'loving, kind family man' and community stalwart

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Paramedic guilty of raping a patient and of sexual assault in his ambulance

Sam Russell, PA Media

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus