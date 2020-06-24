Advanced search

More than £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured family home in blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:08 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 24 June 2020

More than �5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

More than �5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant

An online appeal to help a Chatteris family who lost their uninsured family home in an accidental blaze has raised more than £5,000.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Launched by a family friend, a total of £5,100 has been donated on GoFundMe for homeowners Fergus and Kirsty after the fire in Marritt Close on May 22.

Sun reflecting off a glass-topped patio table is one of the possible causes of the blaze that caught hold of decking and spread quickly to the main house.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Chatteris, Manea and March arrived to find a well-developed fire in a two-story house, with flames through the roof of the building.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation while crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

The blaze has left the owners and their three children without a roof over their heads.

Best friend Jordan Palmer launched the gofundme appeal with the hope of raising £2,000 but within 72 hours it nearly topped £5,000, having received 200 donations.

You may also want to watch:

She said “they have lost everything they own; anyone who would be generous enough help at least try and build up a bit of happiness again would be amazing”.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Jordan said the house had “completely gone” and denied speculation it may have started with a bonfire.

“I’m not sure what happened but fire investigators are looking at one theory that it could have been the sun reflecting off a glass table.”

She said the appeal fund would stay open as “they will need as much as possible. They haven’t got insurance on the house. I know it was a silly mistake on their part, but they will learn from this I’m sure”.

Jordan added: “I am absolutely devasted, they are absolutely devastated. But the good thing is we have a great community.”

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

She said the couple would rebuild and offers of help have already come from a roofer and a plaster.

“It will be like Chatteris DIY SOS,” a reference to the BBC popular tv series of communities rallying to help someone in need.

The Rev Wendy Thomson of Chatteris parish church also supported the appeal.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/wgutq-help-the-family-who-lost-everything

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Cambs Times

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

More than £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured family home in blaze

More than �5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Young dog was locked in a hot car during today’s 30 degree heatwave, claims shopper

The B&M Store at Trading Park, Martin Avenue in March. Image: Google Streetview

March Town and Wisbech St Mary announce management teams ahead of new season

March Town boss Arran Duke and Wisbech St Mary manager Stuart Beckett will remain in charge of their teams next season. Pictures: DAN MASON/STUART BECKETT

Cambridgeshire to be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona in three-day heat wave

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office