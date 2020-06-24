More than £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured family home in blaze

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

An online appeal to help a Chatteris family who lost their uninsured family home in an accidental blaze has raised more than £5,000.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Launched by a family friend, a total of £5,100 has been donated on GoFundMe for homeowners Fergus and Kirsty after the fire in Marritt Close on May 22.

Sun reflecting off a glass-topped patio table is one of the possible causes of the blaze that caught hold of decking and spread quickly to the main house.

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Chatteris, Manea and March arrived to find a well-developed fire in a two-story house, with flames through the roof of the building.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation while crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

The blaze has left the owners and their three children without a roof over their heads.

Best friend Jordan Palmer launched the gofundme appeal with the hope of raising £2,000 but within 72 hours it nearly topped £5,000, having received 200 donations.

She said “they have lost everything they own; anyone who would be generous enough help at least try and build up a bit of happiness again would be amazing”.

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

Jordan said the house had “completely gone” and denied speculation it may have started with a bonfire.

“I’m not sure what happened but fire investigators are looking at one theory that it could have been the sun reflecting off a glass table.”

She said the appeal fund would stay open as “they will need as much as possible. They haven’t got insurance on the house. I know it was a silly mistake on their part, but they will learn from this I’m sure”.

Jordan added: “I am absolutely devasted, they are absolutely devastated. But the good thing is we have a great community.”

More than £5,000 has been raised for a Chatteris family who lost everything when their uninsured home burned down in May. Picture: Archant/Archive

She said the couple would rebuild and offers of help have already come from a roofer and a plaster.

“It will be like Chatteris DIY SOS,” a reference to the BBC popular tv series of communities rallying to help someone in need.

The Rev Wendy Thomson of Chatteris parish church also supported the appeal.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/wgutq-help-the-family-who-lost-everything