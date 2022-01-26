News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved

person

Hannah Brown

Published: 10:52 AM January 26, 2022
Updated: 10:56 AM January 26, 2022
Cromwell Road in Wisbech will undergo carriageway resurfacing at a cost of £679,463.

Cromwell Road in Wisbech will undergo carriageway resurfacing at a cost of £679,463. - Credit: Google Maps

Nearly £5million is planned to be spent on highway maintenance across seven projects in Cambridgeshire. 

Funding for the schemes was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council at a highways and transport committee meeting yesterday (January 25). 

The schemes had previously been approved, but due to each project exceeding £500,000, further approval for funding was needed from councillors before the works could go ahead. 

In total, the schemes will cost £4,910,463. 

The seven projects are: 

  • Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham – Carriageway reconstruction – £600,000 
  • Mildenhall Road, Littleport – Carriageway reconstruction – £902,000 
  • Wimblington Road, Manea – Carriageway recon/recycle – £640,000 
  • Cromwell Road, Wisbech – Carriageway resurfacing – £679,463 
  • Hod Fen Drove, Yaxley – Carriageway reconstruction – £523,000 
  • Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside – Carriageway reconstruction – £646,000 
  • Royston Road, A505 Duxford – Replace safety fencing – £920,000 

All of the committee councillors agreed to approve the funding for the schemes. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New dessert shop bids to become 'best in the area'
  2. 2 £4,000 raised for Natalie to live her dreams after cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Family's tribute to 'son in a million' killed in motorbike crash
  1. 4 Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river
  2. 5 Covid-19 'virtual ward' will help patients recover at home
  3. 6 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
  4. 7 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
  5. 8 Family run tea room closes after 10 years in business
  6. 9 Café holds 'heavy heart' as it announces closure
  7. 10 Bungalow fire in town was ‘accidental’

Cllr Simon King said in particular he welcomed the “substantial” amount of money set out for the resurfacing of Cromwell Road in Wisbech, which he said is a “truly terrible street”. 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

Cambs Live News

Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Rickwood site off A142 Chatteris and Mepal

Cambs Live News

Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Development project at Cromwell Community College

Cromwell Community College

£14.6m school transformation complete after two-year project

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
34-year-old Craig Hewitt, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, died in the triple fatal crash

Cambs Live News

Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon