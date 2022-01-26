Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved
- Credit: Google Maps
Nearly £5million is planned to be spent on highway maintenance across seven projects in Cambridgeshire.
Funding for the schemes was approved by Cambridgeshire County Council at a highways and transport committee meeting yesterday (January 25).
The schemes had previously been approved, but due to each project exceeding £500,000, further approval for funding was needed from councillors before the works could go ahead.
In total, the schemes will cost £4,910,463.
The seven projects are:
- Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham – Carriageway reconstruction – £600,000
- Mildenhall Road, Littleport – Carriageway reconstruction – £902,000
- Wimblington Road, Manea – Carriageway recon/recycle – £640,000
- Cromwell Road, Wisbech – Carriageway resurfacing – £679,463
- Hod Fen Drove, Yaxley – Carriageway reconstruction – £523,000
- Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside – Carriageway reconstruction – £646,000
- Royston Road, A505 Duxford – Replace safety fencing – £920,000
All of the committee councillors agreed to approve the funding for the schemes.
Cllr Simon King said in particular he welcomed the “substantial” amount of money set out for the resurfacing of Cromwell Road in Wisbech, which he said is a “truly terrible street”.