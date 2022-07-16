News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Whopper pizza - 70 cm long - lands on menu of Fenland restaurant

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:17 PM July 16, 2022
Vesuvio 70cm pizza

It's finally arrived: A 70cm pizza, home made, and created by Maria and Peppe (right) at Vesuvio, Whittlesey. The couple are pictured celebrating their 10th anniversary running the restaurant last October. - Credit: Vesuvio

A 70 cm pizza – that’s 2ft 4 inches in ‘old money’ - is set to tickle taste buds at an Italian restaurant in the Fens.  

The mammoth pizza has been created by Maria and Peppe who run Vesuvio in Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey.

70cm long pizza - created by Vesuvio and ideal as a sharing platter for four. 

70cm long pizza - created by Vesuvio and ideal as a sharing platter for four. - Credit: Vesuvio


“We’ve spent ages perfecting it and we’re ready for the launch,” said Maria. 

They’ve even had special tables made for their restaurant to accommodate the 'Vesuvio 70’ “This pizza has been in the works for quite some time now and we are so excited to finally be able to share it with all of you,” said Maria. 

She said her Italian husband Peppe and their team had been working to make the 70cm “just perfect”. 

It comes with a choice of four toppings of a customer’s choice and with a complimentary drink.  

Launch of the Vesuvio 70 - choice of four toppings, too. 

Launch of the Vesuvio 70 - choice of four toppings, too. - Credit: Vesuvio

At £45 Maria is confident it will be “a great deal for our customers – and affordable too”. 

Bookings are already coming in for the ‘Vesuvio 70’ which launches today (Saturday). 

It will be available for lunchtime and evening diners but for now for indoor dining only – a take away 70cm pizza is being considered.  

Maria and Peppe welcomed MP Steve Barclay in June when he popped in for lunch. 

Maria and Peppe welcomed MP Steve Barclay in June when he popped in for lunch. - Credit: Vesuvio

Maria and Peppe are into their 11th year of running the restaurant and say it has been “a pleasure to serve our community and extended family by bringing the authentic taste of Italy to Whittlesey".

Call 01733 204599 to book your table. 

