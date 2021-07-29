Published: 3:31 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 29, 2021

Rosie Swale Pope MBE (pictured) was pictured on her way to Littleport and Wisbech, during her charity run from Sussex to Kathmandu. - Credit: Stephen Biddle

A 74-year-old British author, adventurer and marathon runner passed through Cambridgeshire this week, on her charity run from Sussex to Kathmandu.

Just a month into the challenge, Rosie Swale Pope MBE, was pictured on her way to Littleport by local, Stephen Biddle.

Rosie, who is taking on the challenge ‘Rosie Runs to Kathmandu - Reborn’ started the first leg of her journey on June 25, 2021.

She originally started the adventure in 2018, and was halfway across Turkey when Covid-19 hit Europe.

“She [Rosie] stopped to see if we had a particular tool to help fix a puncture,” said Stephen.

“I tried unsuccessfully, but she appreciated me trying.

Rosie is fundraising for the charity PHASE Worldwide who work with remote Nepalese communities.

Rosie started her challenge 'Rosie Runs to Kathamandu - Reborn' on June 25 (2021) and has raised nearly £4,000 so far. - Credit: Stephen Biddle

She will run through Norway before turning Eastwards through Siberia to finally end up in Kathmandu.

After visiting Littleport, Rosie’s next stop was Wisbech.

So far, she has raised nearly £4,000.

To support Rosie, you can donate via her JustGiving page.