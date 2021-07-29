Marathon runner passes through Cambs on route to Kathmandu
- Credit: Stephen Biddle
A 74-year-old British author, adventurer and marathon runner passed through Cambridgeshire this week, on her charity run from Sussex to Kathmandu.
Just a month into the challenge, Rosie Swale Pope MBE, was pictured on her way to Littleport by local, Stephen Biddle.
Rosie, who is taking on the challenge ‘Rosie Runs to Kathmandu - Reborn’ started the first leg of her journey on June 25, 2021.
She originally started the adventure in 2018, and was halfway across Turkey when Covid-19 hit Europe.
“She [Rosie] stopped to see if we had a particular tool to help fix a puncture,” said Stephen.
You may also want to watch:
“I tried unsuccessfully, but she appreciated me trying.
Rosie is fundraising for the charity PHASE Worldwide who work with remote Nepalese communities.
Most Read
- 1 Cant's Drove loses 'worst road in the Fens' title
- 2 Woman jailed for knife-point robbery
- 3 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
- 4 Man with rare heart condition shares how free location app saved his life
- 5 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
- 6 MP takes a tour of school’s £14m transformation
- 7 CCTV released after shopkeeper assaulted in robbery
- 8 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
- 9 Threatening domestic abuser tracked and assaulted ex partner of 10 years
- 10 Pets saved in horrific rescue start to be rehomed
She will run through Norway before turning Eastwards through Siberia to finally end up in Kathmandu.
After visiting Littleport, Rosie’s next stop was Wisbech.
So far, she has raised nearly £4,000.
To support Rosie, you can donate via her JustGiving page.