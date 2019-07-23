Advanced search

'It was a fabulous day': More than £820 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at one-off event at Dunham's Wood Light Railway in the Fens

23 July, 2019 - 14:33
Mayor of March councillor Rob Skoulding at the Dunham’s Wood Light Railway fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Supplied

More than £800 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support at a fundraising event held at the Dunham's Wood Light Railway.

Based on the outskirts of March, the miniature locomotive was running all afternoon on Sunday, July 21 from 1pm to 5pm at just £1 per person.

The charity event was all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and, according to organisers, was a huge success and a great turnout.

Josephine Fried, of the March, Chatteris and District Fundraising Group for Macmillan, said: "It was a fabulous day with so many people there.

"I would like to personally thank everyone for coming down, we're extremely grateful to everyone at Dunham's Wood. It was such a lovely day.

"We had fresh home-made cakes on offer as well as hot and cold refreshments. Our volunteer team worked so hard to put it all together so I'd also like to thank them."

Cash was raised from the refreshments stand as well as a raffle - the total raised for the cancer charity was £822.39.

Everything, from cakes to raffle prizes, were donated by local shops, members of the public and the volunteers which makes all of the money raised profits for the charity.

Funds raised will help people in Cambridgeshire and the Fens whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

To find out about volunteering at Macmillan Cancer Support call 07801 307050.

