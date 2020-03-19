Advanced search

Coronavirus: Time restrictions on use of concessionary bus travel across Cambridgeshire lifted in wake of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:09 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 19 March 2020

Cambridgeshire residents with bus passes can now use them at any time.

Time restrictions on use of free bus passes across Cambridgeshire have been scrapped.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority – that now controls transport policies – announced the move today.

“Free bus passes will now be eligible before 9.30am across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough,” said a spokesman.

“This is to help elderly and vulnerable people get to supermarkets that are prioritising them during morning hours.

“Please pass on this information to anyone you know in the region with a bus pass; all they will need to do is present it as usual.”

The spokesman said the change was supported by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

Mayor James Palmer said: “This is hugely important: bus passes now eligible early enough to get elderly and vulnerable to supermarkets where they are being prioritised.

“Please pass this information to everyone you know, so we reach as many people with bus passes as we can.”

