£900,000 just the beginning of road safety improvements

The county council said in a report that there are insufficient crossing facilities for both pedestrians and cyclists at the staggered crossroads of St. Peter’s Road/Upwell Road (B1099), Elwyn Road, and Eastwood Avenue, Archant

£900,000 has been agreed for a range of safety improvements for March roads.

The first of these is set to get underway thanks to work by the Cambridgeshire County Council-led March Area Transport Strategy group (MATS).

Two new zebra crossings are planned and works on one for St Peter’s Road near the junction with Elwyn Road and Upwell Road is to start this month.

The other zebra crossing is planned for Station Road near St Johns Road.

Early summer next year works will be undertaken to create new footways on Norwood Road and Hundred Road. A ‘build out’ which narrows the road at a particular location is also planned for the busy Hundred Road to help reduce vehicle speeds.

Norwood Avenue will also receive help from traffic calming with the type of measures still to be decided and subject to further engagement later in the year.

At the entrance to the town around Upwell Road and Calvary Drive, a new 40 mph speed area will be introduced between the current 60 and 30 mph areas to encourage drivers to reduce their speed as they approach residential areas.

As well as the above, signage will be put up around the town to direct HGVs along main roads and away from residential areas. An audit of all the walking and cycling provision in the town has also been undertaken and will be used to identify improvements.

The proposals are being brought forward following the first part of the much wider March Area Transport Study which looks at what changes could be made to improve travel across and around this historic market town.

Cllr Jan French who chairs the MATS Group, said: “These projects will help local residents when they’re out and about walking or cycling around our town and should help improve safety on our busy roads.”

Cllr Steve Count said: “This is only the start of a range of significant investment in March roads.”

Proposals for a new northern industrial link road and improvements to Peas Hill and Hostmoor roundabouts are also being considered.

The March Area Transport Study is funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and is being carried out by the county council.