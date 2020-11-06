Work to start immediately on new zebra crossing as part of £900,000 agreed for town wide improvements

The county council said in a report that there are insufficient crossing facilities for both pedestrians and cyclists at the staggered crossroads of St. Peter’s Road/Upwell Road (B1099), Elwyn Road, and Eastwood Avenue, Archant

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Transport and Infrastructure Committee were told at their online meeting that £900,000 has been made available for immediate safety improvements in the March area.

The March Area Transport Strategy (MATS) group have agreed a series of road improvements set to get underway almost immediately.

Mayor James Palmer said: “Two new zebra crossings are planned and works on one for St Peter’s Road near the junction with Elwyn Road and Upwell Road will start in November.

“The other zebra crossing is planned for Station Road near St Johns Road to help locals get to the shops and improve safety as parents cross the road taking their children to the nearby nursery.”

The mayor added: “Early summer next year, works will be undertaken to create new footways on Norwood Road and Hundred Road, a ‘build out’ that narrows the road at a particular location is also planned for the busy Hundred Road to help reduce vehicle speeds.

“Norwood Avenue will also benefit from traffic calming with the type of measures still to be decided and subject to further engagement later in the year.

“At the entrance to the town around Upwell Road and Calvary Drive, a new 40 mph speed area will be introduced between the current 60 and 30 mph areas to encourage drivers to reduce their speed as they approach residential areas.

“As well as the above, signage will be put up around the town to direct HGVs along main roads and away from residential areas.”

Mayor Palmer said: “An audit of all the walking and cycling provision in the town has also been undertaken and will be used to identify possible improvements”.

Cllr Steve Count said: “This is only the start of a range of significant investment in March roads with exciting proposals being developed for a new Northern Industrial Link Road and improvements to Peas Hill and Hostmoor roundabouts as well as other junctions and signals improvements across the town.

“We’re also anticipating being able to go even further when we get details of a further government grant which will combine with work we are doing with the Growing Fenland Fund.”