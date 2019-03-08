Family pay tribute to Lillian Clark, aged 99, who died after she was struck by a car on Davids Lane in Werrington

A 99-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while she was crossing the road in Werrington on Wednesday afternoon.

Lillian Clark of Sunnymead, Werrington - who has been described by her family as a "much-loved auntie" - died when crossing Davids Lane at around 1pm on May 15.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash and police have said that no arrests have been made in connection with the collision.

Ms Clark's family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time and have released a statement to the media.

They said: "She [Lillian] was a much loved and dear auntie, great auntie and great-great auntie. We are all devastated by her recent passing in such tragic circumstances."

Cambridgeshire Live reported that a 'walking frame' was lying in the road as police arrived on scene before closing the main stretch of road.

An eyewitness said: "There is a walking frame or some kind of mobility aid lying in the road.

"There's also some rubbish in the road, too.

"There's seven police cars and about nine officers here at the moment and the road is still closed."