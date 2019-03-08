Advanced search

Hoax caller, 28, jailed for 24 weeks after calling 999 more than 30 times from phone box just to burp at operators

PUBLISHED: 16:13 15 November 2019

Rhys Pilott has been jailed after repeatedly dialling 999 to belch down the line. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

Rhys Pilott has been jailed after repeatedly dialling 999 to belch down the line. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

Facebook/CambsCops

A man who repeatedly dialled 999 and belched down the phone line at police call handlers to alleviate his boredom has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Rhys Pilott, of Crown Street, Peterborough, admitted at an earlier hearing to causing a public nuisance on September 24.

He also admitted to persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety on September 27.

The 28-year-old sat with his arms folded as he appeared by video-link for his sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Anthea Harris said Pilott made 13 nuisance calls on the first occasion and 19 on the second.

She said the calls were "easily distinguished" as being made by the defendant as he was "audibly belching down the phone line".

"When he was arrested, he continued to belch," she said. "He said to police 'if you're bored, prank call the police. It's fun'."

She added: "While he's on the phone, other genuine calls can't be taken."

Michelle Canagasuriam, mitigating, said Pilott's offending was not "malicious or callous" and he has learning difficulties.

"He does this partly due to boredom," she said. "The psychologist is of the view this is about empowerment and importance.

"It was a need to be a someone who could make things happen, when all of his life history suggests he couldn't achieve this."

District Judge Ken Sheraton said Pilott "knows what he's doing".

Jailing the defendant, he told him: "Whatever the reason for this persistent ringing of the emergency services you've got to realise that you're creating all sorts of difficulties for the emergency services and inevitably for yourself because you end up going to prison.

"I understand fully that you've got some problems but it's also clear that you know what you're doing and you're doing this out of boredom.

"You've got to find some other way of managing your time or prison sentences will get longer and longer."

Pilott admitted to two further offences at Thursday's hearing, which both relate to an incident on September 10 where he stripped naked in public in the middle of the day and swore at police.

He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The court heard he was on a suspended sentence order when he committed the offences.

His total sentence for all of the offences is 24 weeks in prison.

The court heard Pilott had 12 previous convictions for "similar type offending", including three bomb hoaxes.

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

