Advanced search

Caller dials 999 to say they have killed "poisonous" spider

06 September, 2019 - 10:24
A 999 call about killing a “poisonous” spider prompted police to issue a warning. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A 999 call about killing a "poisonous" spider prompted police to issue a warning. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A 999 call about killing a "poisonous" spider prompted police to issue a warning about time-wasting on their emergency line.

"It's not very often we get calls from people confessing a murder to us," Cambridgeshire Police posted on social media.

"However this was most certainly not an appropriate use of our 999 emergency line.

"Next time you find a spider crawling around your house, feel free to deal with it yourself and leave us out of it. We are busy enough as it is! #MakeTheRightCall"

The caller had dialled 999 at 3am saying there was "a spider crawling on their face".

You may also want to watch:

They informed the operator that they had killed it before putting the phone down.

The caller said: "I was woken up at 3 o'clock this morning due to a spider crawling on my face.

"The spider was bright green and looked poisonous so I decided to kill it. Goodbye."

The post by police on Facebook led to nearly 50 comments and several shares.

One person commented: "The mind boggles at such a dreadful waste of police time."

While another added: "Funny but not funny to waste public services resources on idiotic comments."

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Caller dials 999 to say they have killed “poisonous” spider

A 999 call about killing a “poisonous” spider prompted police to issue a warning. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Clampdown by Fenland Council who say staff need protection from ‘unacceptable or inappropriate’ behaviour by a handful of complainants

Whittlesey councillor David Mason who chairs the staff committee of Fenland Council that is overseeing a new policy on complainanants who act unreasonably. Picture; WHITTLESEY TOWN COUNCIL

Twenty tweets in less than 20 days to show how MP Steve Barclay sees himself in the unfolding drama of Brexit

On August 28 MP Steve Barclay spoke at the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF) in Paris. The MEDEF is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France. The MEDEF places job creation and sustainable growth at the heart of its action. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY VIA TWITTER

Fenland Council ‘rescues’ vulnerable man from squalid Wisbech bedsit by helping him to reclaim £6,000 in backdated benefits

Fenland District Council has revealed how they were able to help a vulnerable man with learning difficulties living in a squalid bedsit in Wisbech to reclaim over £6,000 in benefits to which he was entitled. The man's landlord is facing action. Picture; SHELTER

Jail for man who robbed Wisbech woman, 86, in her own home and left her ‘bruised and very distressed’

Lee Thompson robbed an 86-year-old woman in her own home in Wisbech, leaving her ?bruised and in a very distressed state? when he ripped her handbag from her grasp. Thompson has been jailed for more than three years. Picture: POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists