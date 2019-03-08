Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

A young woman thanked the emergency services after she escaped with only minor injuries after her car hit a lamp post at Whittlesey today.

The accident victim posted her thanks to the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"Thank you to everyone who came to my rescue," she wrote.

"Very scared and shaken up but everyone was so lovely and understanding. And thank you to the passers by who stopped to help when it initially happened."

Police reported that the incident on the A605 happened at Kings Delph and fire fighters, East of England ambulance service and Magpas air ambulance were called out. "Fire fighters released the driver with cutting equipment at the scene," said a police spokesman.

The driver has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries.

"The vehicle was recovered and highways attended to remove the lamp post," said a police spokesman.

Thanks to the emergency services was also conveyed by the victim's mother.

"It's horrible as a parent to receive a phone call and hear that one of your children had had an accident," she posted to the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"We have been extremely lucky that injuries were minor and no one else involved.

"Thanks also to the kind man who stopped to help."