Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to ‘unlock their mobile phone’

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE. MATT SMART

Twenty one silent 999 calls were made to police in Fenland who sent blue light emergency response only to find that the person was trying to unlock their mobile phone.

Officers were dispatched on an emergency response last night (January 31) using their blue lights and sirens to travel to the address.

A police spokesperson said when that when they arrived “there were no issues and the person did not need any help”.

The person was trying to unlock their phone after a post on social media clamed that calling 999 could unblock or unlock it.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “In fact the person was trying to unlock their phone as it’s stated online that if your mobile phone is locked that calling 999 would unblock/ unlock it.

“We can safely say this is not true.”