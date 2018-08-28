Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to ‘unlock their mobile phone’

PUBLISHED: 09:56 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 01 February 2019

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

MATT SMART

Twenty one silent 999 calls were made to police in Fenland who sent blue light emergency response only to find that the person was trying to unlock their mobile phone.

Officers were dispatched on an emergency response last night (January 31) using their blue lights and sirens to travel to the address.

A police spokesperson said when that when they arrived “there were no issues and the person did not need any help”.

The person was trying to unlock their phone after a post on social media clamed that calling 999 could unblock or unlock it.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “In fact the person was trying to unlock their phone as it’s stated online that if your mobile phone is locked that calling 999 would unblock/ unlock it.

“We can safely say this is not true.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two drivers seriously injured with one arrested on suspicion of drug driving in head on collision

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two drivers seriously injured with one arrested on suspicion of drug driving in head on collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two drivers seriously injured with one arrested on suspicion of drug driving in head on collision

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

People will soon be paying 12 per cent more for policing in Cambridgeshire, it has been revealed

Jason Ablewhite (centre) at a police committee this week; he says 2,086 people responded to a survey on extra cash for policing and that 1,752 people were happy to pay more. Picture: POLICE COMMISSIONER

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to ‘unlock their mobile phone’

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Firm who catered for £120 a head guests at Mayor James Palmer’s Ely Cathedral charity ball left £2,000 out of pocket after invoicing error

Mayor James Palmer hosts £120 a head guests at his charity ball at Ely Cathedral. The company that provided the catering has lost £2,000 after an invoicing error. Picture: FACEBOOK

Jon Ronson - author of The Men Who Stare at Goats - is coming to Cambridge

Jon Ronson brings his new show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists