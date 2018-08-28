Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

A man was taken to hospital after collapsing with a cardiac arrest in a Fenland café/restaurant.

#Breaking incident here in #March town centre at one of cafés - more to come soon @cambstimes pic.twitter.com/qPIWMcdxgV — Harry Rutter (@HRCTJ) February 6, 2019

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

Magpas air ambulance was called to the café in Station Road, March, but was not needed.

An East of England ambulance service spokesman said: “We sent a community first responder, rapid response vehicle, ambulance, ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance.”

A Cambs Fire spokesman said they, too, attended the scene shortly before 1.50,

“Firefighters arrived to find a casualty in cardiac arrest and worked with paramedics to assist,” said a spokesman.

“The casualty was taken to hospital and the crews returned to their station by 3.15pm.”

The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency vehicles to attend.