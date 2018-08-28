Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant
PUBLISHED: 15:57 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 06 February 2019
A man was taken to hospital after collapsing with a cardiac arrest in a Fenland café/restaurant.
The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.
Magpas air ambulance was called to the café in Station Road, March, but was not needed.
An East of England ambulance service spokesman said: “We sent a community first responder, rapid response vehicle, ambulance, ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance.”
A Cambs Fire spokesman said they, too, attended the scene shortly before 1.50,
“Firefighters arrived to find a casualty in cardiac arrest and worked with paramedics to assist,” said a spokesman.
“The casualty was taken to hospital and the crews returned to their station by 3.15pm.”
The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency vehicles to attend.