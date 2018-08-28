Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

PUBLISHED: 15:57 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 06 February 2019

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

A man was taken to hospital after collapsing with a cardiac arrest in a Fenland café/restaurant.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

Magpas air ambulance was called to the café in Station Road, March, but was not needed.

An East of England ambulance service spokesman said: “We sent a community first responder, rapid response vehicle, ambulance, ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance.”

A Cambs Fire spokesman said they, too, attended the scene shortly before 1.50,

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“Firefighters arrived to find a casualty in cardiac arrest and worked with paramedics to assist,” said a spokesman.

“The casualty was taken to hospital and the crews returned to their station by 3.15pm.”

The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency vehicles to attend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘The stuff of nightmares’ say police after man finds an intruder in the dining room of his Whittlesey home

A burglar who was caught red handed by a startled homeowner has been jailed for a year. Michael Hutchinson, 45, entered the property in Station Road, Whittlesey,on August 31. Picture::CAMBS POLICE

Recommended Film of the Week: Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

PCSO chases rogue rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists