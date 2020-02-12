Ash to ashes: Tree listed for years as walnut can now be felled after new study finds it is in fact Ash

They thought it was a walnut tree - and protected. But 30 years later a case of mistaken identity has revealed this tree in Elwyn Roadm, March, is Ash, Picture; FDC, PLANNING Archant

A case of mistaken identity 33 years ago has led to a preservation order being lifted on a curb side tree in March. jOHN eLWORTHY

It became subject to a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) when officials thought it was a walnut tree, but a recent study has found it is a diseased ash tree that can be felled.

Development officer Danielle Brooke of Fenland Council has confirmed the tree's new status in an email to agents looking to build a house nearby.

She said the designation of the tree as ash meant an application to feel is "is unnecessary".

Ms Brooke added: "The tree officer considers that the ash tree is not worthy of retention or a TPO. Works/felling can go ahead without formal permission due to the tree not being protected".

An accompanying report to the council says the tree in Elwyn Road has been "diagnosed as suffering from die back which is a deteriorating condition with life expectancy to be less than 10 years".

The site is earmarked for access to a single home, the council was told.