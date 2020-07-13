Driver fails to appreciate reasons why it’s called a ROUND-about - she got arrested for drink driving
PUBLISHED: 21:56 13 July 2020
A motorist who ended up ‘parked’ in the middle of a roundabout was twice over the legal limit to drive, according to police.
They came across her car on Friday night at the Mill Hill roundabout, March.
An officer posted to their Policing Fenland Facebook page: “We have educated one driver that the middle of a roundabout is not the place to park your car.
“It is certainly not the place to park your car when you are twice over the drink drive limit. This driver will have time to reflect on their actions while spending the night in custody.”
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were in March on Saturday when a call came in for a single vehicle crash on the A141
“They found the driver, a woman in her 30s, uninjured but over the drink drive limit
“So, after explaining why she couldn’t park on a roundabout, they escorted her to custody!”
Earlier police attended a robbery in March.
