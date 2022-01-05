The crash happened on the slip road of the northbound carriageway for the B1081 near Stamford. - Credit: Google Maps

Two pedestrians were left seriously injured after a collision on a slip road of the A1 near Stamford.

A red Peugeot 206 struck the pedestrians on the slip road of the northbound carriageway for the B1081 at Carpenters Lodge at just after 11.40am on December 30.

Police and paramedics attended and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, while a 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital.

Both pedestrians suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman, remained on scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

PC Doug McColm said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 189 of December 30.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk