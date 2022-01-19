News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:28 PM January 19, 2022
Updated: 2:40 PM January 19, 2022
34-year-old Craig Hewitt, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, died in the triple fatal crash

34-year-old Craig Hewitt, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, died in the triple fatal crash on the A1 near Stamford on Sunday (January 16). - Credit: POLICE

A car is believed to have travelled the wrong way down the A1 before a crash which killed three men near Stamford, police have said.

The three-vehicle crash, involving a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery, happened just before 1am on Sunday (January 16) on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “It is believed the VW Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons.”

Police have named the three who died as BMW driver Adil Hussain, 25, and his front seat passenger 39-year-old Mohammed Riyajudin, both from Manchester, and Volkswagen Golf driver Craig Hewitt, aged 34 from Bedford.

In tribute to Craig, his family said: "He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many.

We’ll keep the red flag flying high.”

Two other men also received serious injuries and remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 He strangled Rikki, stripped him and left his body flat on his back, Old Bailey told
  2. 2 Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed five-month-old Louis Thorold
  3. 3 No balloons plea to death crash motorcycle tribute convoy
  1. 4 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
  2. 5 Mini-convoy marks funeral of 'kind-hearted' lorry driver
  3. 6 Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life
  4. 7 Old Bailey trial begins of Rikki Neave murder suspect
  5. 8 Four doctors and a nurse off sick with Covid-19 at Fenland surgeries
  6. 9 Universal credit households to receive £20 for rising living costs
  7. 10 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police quoting incident 24 of January 16. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A141 March Road to close near A47 Guyhirn roundabout

Cambs Live News | Updated

Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

Video

Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Lina Besliaga at L&B Fashion Boutique Chatteris

Shop Local

Couple up for the challenge as new high street shop launched

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon