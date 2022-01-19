Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police
- Credit: POLICE
A car is believed to have travelled the wrong way down the A1 before a crash which killed three men near Stamford, police have said.
The three-vehicle crash, involving a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery, happened just before 1am on Sunday (January 16) on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “It is believed the VW Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons.”
Police have named the three who died as BMW driver Adil Hussain, 25, and his front seat passenger 39-year-old Mohammed Riyajudin, both from Manchester, and Volkswagen Golf driver Craig Hewitt, aged 34 from Bedford.
In tribute to Craig, his family said: "He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many.
We’ll keep the red flag flying high.”
Two other men also received serious injuries and remain in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Most Read
- 1 He strangled Rikki, stripped him and left his body flat on his back, Old Bailey told
- 2 Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed five-month-old Louis Thorold
- 3 No balloons plea to death crash motorcycle tribute convoy
- 4 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
- 5 Mini-convoy marks funeral of 'kind-hearted' lorry driver
- 6 Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life
- 7 Old Bailey trial begins of Rikki Neave murder suspect
- 8 Four doctors and a nurse off sick with Covid-19 at Fenland surgeries
- 9 Universal credit households to receive £20 for rising living costs
- 10 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police quoting incident 24 of January 16.