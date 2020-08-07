Advanced search

Pictures emerge of overturned lorry on A1 after driver is arrested on suspicion of drug driving

PUBLISHED: 16:59 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 07 August 2020

Overturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs Fire

Overturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs Fire

Dramatic pictures have emerged from the A1 after a lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a major crash.

Overturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs FireOverturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs Fire

Pictures, taken by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, show an overturned lorry on the main stretch of road Northbound at Brampton.

Two lorries and a car, were involved in a crash and one lorry driver has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

MORE: Standstill traffic within Huntingdon and Godmanchester due to A1 Collision at Brampton

Emergency services were called at around 7.30am today (August 7) to block the carriageway, causing standstill traffic and queues across the region.

Speaking earlier today, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are working with partners to manage the incident.

“Police and the Highways Agency are re-routing traffic to minimise further disruption.

“Agencies are also focussing on conducting welfare checks and suppling bottled water to those stuck in their vehicles as temperatures begin to rise.

“We want to assure the public we are doing all we can to clear the road and get people moving.”

