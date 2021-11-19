Wansford, where a pedestrian died after being hit by a lorry. - Credit: Google

A pedestrian died following a crash involving a lorry on the A1 at Wansford near Peterborough today.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at just before 1.40am.

Police and paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s from West Yorkshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.

The road was closed in both directions but has now been re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service here

or online forms at here

quoting incident 39 of 19 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101.