News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:05 AM November 19, 2021
Wansford, where a pedestrian died after being hit by a lorry. 

Wansford, where a pedestrian died after being hit by a lorry. - Credit: Google

A pedestrian died following a crash involving a lorry on the A1 at Wansford near Peterborough today. 

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at just before 1.40am. 

Police and paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s from West Yorkshire, died at the scene. 

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.  

The road was closed in both directions but has now been re-opened. 

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service here

 or online forms at here

 quoting incident 39 of 19 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  2. 2 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  3. 3 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
  1. 4 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 
  2. 5 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  3. 6 Knowles emphatically rejects building link to church flooding
  4. 7 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
  5. 8 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
  6. 9 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
  7. 10 Community transport boss police probe nears end of 3rd year
Cambs Live
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Graysmoor Drove fire near March

Cambs Live

Underground fire forces road to close

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky w

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon