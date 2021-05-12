News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Commuter chaos as van blaze causes miles of congestion

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:01 AM May 12, 2021   
The van blaze began at around 7am this morning (May 12) on the A1 southbound near Wittering

The van blaze began at around 7am this morning (May 12) on the A1 southbound near Wittering and wasn’t cleared until around 9.30am. - Credit: Paul Stainton 

Commuters were left stuck in miles of standstill congestion after “big delays” due to a van fire on the A1 near Wittering this morning.  

The big blaze, on the A1 southbound, was reported at around 7am today (May 12) and wasn’t cleared until around 9.30am.  

Traffic was brought to a halt, causing major congestion as far back as Rutland after the fire just south of Stamford, Lincolnshire.  

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “A car fire is causing big delays on the A1 near Stamford.   

“It's southbound at Wittering, and a lane is closed, so please take care or choose a different route.” 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire police, who were forced to close the road, tweeted: “#A1 Wittering. The road closure on the A1 South Bound just South of Stamford has now be cleared”  

