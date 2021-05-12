Commuter chaos as van blaze causes miles of congestion
- Credit: Paul Stainton
Commuters were left stuck in miles of standstill congestion after “big delays” due to a van fire on the A1 near Wittering this morning.
The big blaze, on the A1 southbound, was reported at around 7am today (May 12) and wasn’t cleared until around 9.30am.
Traffic was brought to a halt, causing major congestion as far back as Rutland after the fire just south of Stamford, Lincolnshire.
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “A car fire is causing big delays on the A1 near Stamford.
“It's southbound at Wittering, and a lane is closed, so please take care or choose a different route.”
You may also want to watch:
Cambridgeshire police, who were forced to close the road, tweeted: “#A1 Wittering. The road closure on the A1 South Bound just South of Stamford has now be cleared”
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters attempted to resuscitate suspected murder victim
- 2 Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 4 Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s
- 5 Class B drug factory discovered following British Gas search warrant
- 6 iPads and laptops stolen in school break-in
- 7 Defeated Tory hits out at ‘toxic brand’ and says ‘James Palmer had it coming’
- 8 Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary
- 9 Drink-driver blows over four times legal limit after ‘booze and cruise’
- 10 MP Steve Barclay visits £14m A47 Guyhirn roundabout upgrade works