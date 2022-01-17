The crash happened on the A1 Northbound near Wothorpe at just before 1am on Sunday January 16. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Three people have died following a three-vehicle crash near Stamford.

The incident happened at just before 1am on Sunday morning (January 16) on the A1 Northbound near Wothorpe.

The collision involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

Three men aged 34, 25 and 38 died of their injuries at scene and two people were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Please contact them via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 24 of January 16.