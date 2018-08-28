A11 motorbike crash victim is believed to be US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A11 on Christmas Day is understood to be a US airman based at RAF Lakenheath.

The man, who has not yet been named, was riding a blue Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound on the A11 at Barton Mills when it collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road just before 5.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and died on Wednesday, December 26.

The 48th Fighter Wing public affairs office at RAF Lakenheath said: “An airman assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident that occurred at approximately 5.30pm, December 25, near the Fiveways Roundabout in Suffolk.

“The identity of the airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

“No additional details are available at this time.”

The road was closed until 10pm for a serious collision investigation to take place.

Police officers would be keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.

Any information to assist the investigation should be reported to Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday, December 25.