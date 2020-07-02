‘Approach with care’: Traffic diverted after crash on A141 between March and Ring’s End

The scene on the A141 between March and Ring�s End following a crash � diversions are in place. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Diversions are in place between March and Ring’s End following a crash this afternoon.

Emergency Services are dealing with an RTC on the A141.

Cambs Cops tweeted: “Please approach with care at the A141 and A605.

“Traffic from March towards Rings End are being turned onto the A605.”