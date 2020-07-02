‘Approach with care’: Traffic diverted after crash on A141 between March and Ring’s End
PUBLISHED: 16:37 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 02 July 2020
Diversions are in place between March and Ring’s End following a crash this afternoon.
Emergency Services are dealing with an RTC on the A141.
Cambs Cops tweeted: “Please approach with care at the A141 and A605.
“Traffic from March towards Rings End are being turned onto the A605.”
