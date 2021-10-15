News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:19 PM October 15, 2021   
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital weeks after a crash on the A141 at March in which 50-year-old Valentina Moneva, of Wisbech, was also killed. - Credit: ARCHANT

A Gorefield man who died following a crash on the A141 at March has been remembered as "a loving, caring family man". 

Dennis George, 84, of Churchill Road, Gorefield, died in hospital last week following the collision which happened just after 3pm at Hobbs Lot Bridge on Friday September 24.

The crash involved Mr George, who was driving a white Vauxhall Astra, and 50-year-old Valentina Moneva, also from Wisbech, who was driving a Peugeot 206.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Mr George's family have issued the following statement in tribute to him:

“Denny was a loving, caring family man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, three sons, and grandchildren. 

You may also want to watch:

"He also had two great grandchildren who he never had the chance to meet due to Covid. The loss of Denny has devastated us all.

“We shared so many happy times and have such happy memories, but he was taken much too soon. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years
  2. 2 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
  3. 3 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
  1. 4 Jail for pair who threatened group with sword
  2. 5 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
  3. 6 Prison escapees found with stolen £30,000 car thanks to quick-thinking neighbour
  4. 7 Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public
  5. 8 Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder
  6. 9 School ‘overwhelmed’ by response to harvest collection
  7. 10 Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success

"He had lots of love to give and so much still to live for. As a family we were not ready to let him go and are so very heartbroken that his life was cut short in this way.

“Many of Denny’s friends and former co-workers have paid tribute to him this past week by saying…

‘What a great bloke he was, ‘he was a true gentleman’ and ‘he mentored me and taught me so much at work.’

“Denny will be so very much missed by all who knew him.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Girl hit on B1101 in March, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live

Girl, 6, in lucky escape after 'hit and run' on B1101

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man caught urinating in Wimblington

Cambs Live | Video

Couple in disbelief after man urinates on property

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The parents who assaulted their six-week-old baby girl were sentenced at Cambridgeshire Crown Court today (October 8). 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Parents jailed after 'shocking and upsetting' case of child cruelty

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
People in Huntingdonshire reporting 'plague of flies'. 

Cambs Live

'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon