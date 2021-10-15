Published: 12:19 PM October 15, 2021

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital weeks after a crash on the A141 at March in which 50-year-old Valentina Moneva, of Wisbech, was also killed. - Credit: ARCHANT

A Gorefield man who died following a crash on the A141 at March has been remembered as "a loving, caring family man".

Dennis George, 84, of Churchill Road, Gorefield, died in hospital last week following the collision which happened just after 3pm at Hobbs Lot Bridge on Friday September 24.

The crash involved Mr George, who was driving a white Vauxhall Astra, and 50-year-old Valentina Moneva, also from Wisbech, who was driving a Peugeot 206.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Mr George's family have issued the following statement in tribute to him:

“Denny was a loving, caring family man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, three sons, and grandchildren.

"He also had two great grandchildren who he never had the chance to meet due to Covid. The loss of Denny has devastated us all.

“We shared so many happy times and have such happy memories, but he was taken much too soon.

"He had lots of love to give and so much still to live for. As a family we were not ready to let him go and are so very heartbroken that his life was cut short in this way.

“Many of Denny’s friends and former co-workers have paid tribute to him this past week by saying…

‘What a great bloke he was, ‘he was a true gentleman’ and ‘he mentored me and taught me so much at work.’

“Denny will be so very much missed by all who knew him.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.