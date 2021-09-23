Updated
A141 closed after motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash that has closed the A141 bypass in March, Cambridgeshire.
It happened at around 3am and the road remains closed whilst police investigate.
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a van; the driver was uninjured.
The A141 is closed in both directions between Mill Hill and Knights End Road in March.
Traffic is being diverted through the town.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while police conduct investigation work into the crash.
A spokesperson for Fenland police said: "The road is currently still closed and our officers are still on the scene dealing.
"Please keep a look out across our social media platforms for news of the road being back open."
Vehicles are being diverted through March to complete their journeys.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.