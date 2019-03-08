Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW. Archant

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to the scene at 6.42am today (Wednesday August 21).

"The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown but not thought to be life-threatening," said a police spokesman.

"A diversion was put in place at Slade End and Mill Hill Junction while the vehicle was recovered."

