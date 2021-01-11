News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pedestrian dies at scene of crash

Published: 5:07 PM January 11, 2021    Updated: 5:27 PM January 11, 2021
Wimblington crash

A 32-year-old man died following a collision with a car on the A141 at Wimblington. The crash happened close to Wimblington Parish Church near the junction with Manea Road. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A141 at Wimblington today (Monday January 11).

A silver Mitsubishi L200 struck the 32-year-old man at about 7am.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, for treatment.

The road has now been reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 39 of 11 January.

