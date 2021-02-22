News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:33 AM February 22, 2021   
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision with car at Langwood Hill Drove, Chatteris on Sunday February 21

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car at Chatteris last night (Sunday February 21).

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of the crash on Langwood Hill Drove at 5.52pm.

The motorbike rider was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The A142 Chatteris to Mepal road was closed at the Langwood Road junction while recovery of the vehicles took place.

It has since reopened.

